Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli, Back From Holiday, Pictured At Airport

Virat Kohli photographed with Anushka Sharma.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli checked into the Mumbai airport on Wednesday evening and they did it in style. The star couple were holidaying in the mountains with their daughter Vamika. They were actively sharing pictures from their holiday. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were dressed in their casual best while they were pictured at the Mumbai airport. Anushka was dressed in a blue tracksuit, while Virat opted for a denim jacket and track pants. The couple were all smiles for the paparazzi stationed there.

See photos of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli at the airport here:

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at the airport.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at the airport.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at the airport.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at the airport.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were giving us major travel goals with their latest posts. Anushka Sharma shared pictures from her trek with Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika and she captioned it: "There's a mountain in the mountains and there is no one at the top..."

Earlier this week, the actress shared a photo of herself from a picturesque location and she wrote in the caption: "Can't you see, it's all perfect!" - Neem Karoli Baba."

Virat Kohli too shared a picture from the trek. Can you spot little Vamika in the frame?

Anushka Sharma married cricketer Virat Kohli in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy after dating for many years. They welcomed daughter Vamika in January 2021.

In terms of work, Anushka Sharma will next be seen in the sports biopic Chakda Xpress, her first project after the birth of daughter Vamika, who she welcomed in 2021. The film is based on the life of Jhulan Goswami. The actress shot for parts of the film in Kolkata and the UK, among other destinations. The film went on floors last year. The actress also featured in a cameo appearance in the Netflix film Qala, produced by her brother Karnesh Sharma last year. She featured in a greyscale montage of the track Ghodey Pe Sawaar.