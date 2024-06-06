Anusha Dandekar Dismisses Bigg Boss OTT 3 Rumours: 'They Won't Even Call Me For This Show'

Anusha Dandekar shared this image. (courtesy: anushadandekar)

VJ and actor Anusha Dandekar recently dismissed the rumours that she is one of the participants in the TV reality show Bigg Boss 0TT 3. Anusha posted screenshots of reports claiming that she has been approached by the show. She wrote on Instagram, "At this point, if you google my name, first it was me trying to fit someone in a box! Lies! And now this. Another lie! I've not spoken to anyone and they won't even call me for this show coz they know my answer. I should be paid for the PR though."

Anusha Dandekar added in her post, "I like that everyone wants to use my name. I guess I should be flattered but how about you all start speaking some truths like how my film - Juna Furniture - is on its 6th week in cinemas, almost 7th now, and what a great film it is! There are some facts! Go watch it," she added.

This is what Anusha Dandekar posted:

Anusha Dandekar stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with the TV show MTV Dance Crew. Anusha has hosted popular shows like Teen Diva, India's Next Top Model, Rock On, Love School, among others. She was also seen as a host and mentor in the TV reality show MTV Supermodel Of The Year 2, which featured Malaika Arora, Milind Soman.

Anusha Dandekar has also been a part of films like Delhi Belly, Viruddh, Mumbai Matinee and Anthony Kaun Hai, to name a few.