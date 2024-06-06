Anusha Dandekar Reacts To Ex-Boyfriend Jason Shah's "Fit In A Box" Comment: "Everyone Wants To Use My Name"

"At this point, if you google my name, first it was me trying to fit someone in a box! Lies," wrote Anusha

Anusha Dandekar Reacts To Ex-Boyfriend Jason Shah's 'Fit In A Box' Comment: 'Everyone Wants To Use My Name'

Anusha Dandekar shared this image. (courtesy: anushadandekar)

New Delhi:

Anusha Dandekar recently addressed the rumours about her being a part of Bigg Boss OTT 3. She also cryptically addressed ex-boyfriend Jason Shah's recent remarks about her. She shared a screenshot of a few news reports and she wrote, "At this point, if you google my name, first it was me trying to fit someone in a box! Lies! And now this. Another lie! I've not spoken to anyone and they won't even call me for this show coz they know my answer. I should be paid for the PR though," Anusha Dandekar wrote.

She added in her post, "I like that everyone wants to use my name. I guess I should be flattered but how about you all start speaking some truths like how my film - Juna Furniture - is on its 6th week in cinemas, almost 7th now, and what a great film it is! There are some facts! Go watch it," the VJ added.

This is what Anusha Dandekar posted:

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

A little background for those who require one. In an interaction with ETimes, Jason Shah confirmed his breakup with Anusha and he said, "I have had a big spiritual change in my life since then (his last breakup), which has made me wiser. It was rushed. I didn't really think about it. The other person didn't really understand me and I felt they were trying to make me fit in their box. And that is not going to happen, right?"

Jason Shah played the character Cartwright in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi.

Also Read

.