Anusha Dandekar Reacts To Ex-Boyfriend Jason Shah's 'Fit In A Box' Comment: 'Everyone Wants To Use My Name'

Anusha Dandekar shared this image. (courtesy: anushadandekar)

Anusha Dandekar recently addressed the rumours about her being a part of Bigg Boss OTT 3. She also cryptically addressed ex-boyfriend Jason Shah's recent remarks about her. She shared a screenshot of a few news reports and she wrote, "At this point, if you google my name, first it was me trying to fit someone in a box! Lies! And now this. Another lie! I've not spoken to anyone and they won't even call me for this show coz they know my answer. I should be paid for the PR though," Anusha Dandekar wrote.

She added in her post, "I like that everyone wants to use my name. I guess I should be flattered but how about you all start speaking some truths like how my film - Juna Furniture - is on its 6th week in cinemas, almost 7th now, and what a great film it is! There are some facts! Go watch it," the VJ added.

This is what Anusha Dandekar posted:

A little background for those who require one. In an interaction with ETimes, Jason Shah confirmed his breakup with Anusha and he said, "I have had a big spiritual change in my life since then (his last breakup), which has made me wiser. It was rushed. I didn't really think about it. The other person didn't really understand me and I felt they were trying to make me fit in their box. And that is not going to happen, right?"

Jason Shah played the character Cartwright in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi.