Anuradha Paudwal Questions LGBTQ+ Community While Speaking On Marriage: 'How Are They Contributing To Society?'

Veteran singer Anuradha Paudwal has sparked controversy after making remarks about the LGBTQ+ community.

The singer appeared on Shubhankar Mishra's YouTube podcast, where she was asked about her views on the changing perception of marriage and family structures. While discussing what she described as the "sanctity of marriage", she questioned the contribution of LGBTQ+ individuals to society.

"The sanctity isn't left in marriage. The reason is the rights given to the LGBTQ community. How are they contributing to society? I would like to know. In what way are they contributing?" Anuradha Paudwal said during the podcast.

The Padma Shri awardee said that traditionally, a relationship between a man and a woman leading to marriage and starting a family was considered the norm. Referring to LGBTQ+ relationships, she questioned how they contribute to the welfare of society.

"It is fine until a girl and a boy get married and start a family; they are doing it the right way. But with the LGBTQ community… I keep seeing such things every few days. How is it contributing to the welfare of society?" the singer added.

During the same conversation, Anuradha Paudwal also spoke about the increasing number of divorce cases and their impact on children. She said that some divorce cases continue for years and questioned whether enough attention is given to the emotional impact on the children involved.

"We have divorce cases which are going on for 12 years, and they have kids. Has anybody considered what the kids are going through? Children look and learn," she said.

The singer also linked the rise of live-in relationships in India to changing family structures and said such issues should be addressed before discussing LGBTQ+ rights.

After facing backlash over her comments, Anuradha Paudwal shared a statement on Instagram, saying that her remarks were taken out of context and sensationalised. "Every citizen including me understands that we have to be educated to grow and lead in this world. I always stand by that. We are all allowed to express our views respectfully in this country," she said.