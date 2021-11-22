Anupamaa Actress Madhavi Gogate Dies. Rupali Ganguly And Others Pay Tributes

A photo of Madhavi Gogate. (Image courtesy: gogatemadhavi)

TV actress Madhavi Gogate, who was best-known for playing the role of Kanta Joshi in the popular soap opera Anupamaa, has died. The veteran actress reportedly died on Sunday morning. Madhavi Gogate portrayed the role of lead character Anupamaa's mother in the show. After Madhavi Gogate's death, Rupali Ganguly, who plays Anupamaa in the serial, mourned her on Instagram. She posted a photo of the late actress and wrote: "So much left unsaid...Sadgati Madhaviji." See Rupali Ganguly's Instagram story here:

Other Anupamaa stars also mourned Madhavi Gogate on social media. Actress Alpana Buch, who star as Leela Shah in Anupamaa, paid a tribute to Madhavi Gogate with these emotional words: "Madhaviji this is not done.. actor cannot take exit before scene gets over...we will miss you on Anupamaa set...your cute smile.. sweet voice...and humor...we will all miss you."

Anupamaa actor Mehul Nisar wrote: "Shocked! Numb! Unbelievable! Madhaviji has left us! RIP."

Madhavi Gogate's friend and actress Nilu Kohli's eulogy read: "Madhavi Gogate, my dear friend nooo. I can't get down to believing that you have left us. Heartbroken, you were too young to go. Damn Covid. PS: I wish I had picked up that damn phone and spoken to you when you did not reply to my msg. All I can do is regret now."

Other than Anupamaa, Madhavi Gogate also featured in TV shows like Koi Apna Sa, Duheri, Kahiin Toh Hoga, Ek Safar Aisa Kabhi Socha Na Tha, Savdhaan India and Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki.