Anupam Kher Reacts To <i>Tanvi The Great</i> Premiering At Cannes 2025: "Was Waiting For 23 Years To..."

Anupam Kher's first directorial was Om Jai Jagdish, which was 23 years ago. More than two decades later, he is back with his second film titled Tanvi The Great, and it is off to a great start as it will be premiering at Cannes 2025, this May.

Reacting to the same, as quoted on The Hindustan Times, Anupam Kher shared, "I did direct another film Om Jai Jagdish, 23 years back, but that was not my story. After that, I didn't direct any film. I wanted it to come from within me, an Indian film for international viewing."

Shedding light on why the film is meant for a theatrical release, the 70-year-old actor said, "The film has an Indian character but it's a universal film. That's why I am spending money, taking actors there (Cannes) - it's a huge kharcha. But I want to put the film on a pedestal. Warna mujhe kya zaroorat hai New York jaane ki? I am not some Indian actor who also works in English films. You will not ask this question about whether the film will release in theatres or OTT to Martin Scorcese! I am not comparing myself to these greats, but when you are making the film with passion, uska jo marzi hashr ho, you make it for the cinemas."

Speaking about how Indian films are always judged by their songs and dances, Anupam Kher emphasized on how it is much more than that.

He concluded, "It will be interesting to see the journey of the film from Cannes, and start the PR campaign with a bang."