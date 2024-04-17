Anu Malik's Shout Out To Team Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Jaanam Samjha Karo-Style

Still from a video posted by Anu Malik. (courtesy: anumalikmusic)

Dibakar Banerjee's film Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is all set to hit the big screens on April 19. The movie features Mouni Roy, Urfi Javed, and Anu Malik in significant roles. To promote the film, Anu Malik has uploaded a special video on his Instagram profile. In the clip, the music composer presented a unique rendition of his 1999 hit song Jaanam Samjha Karo from the movie of the same name. In the video, Anu tweaks the lyrics and sings, “Jaanam samjha kro, LSD 2 ne mujhe pagal kar dia, 19 April ko aa, LSD 2 dekh jaao.” In his caption, Anu wrote, “Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2 aa rahi hai in cinemas on 19th April. Yeh film toh aag laga degi iss digital generation ke liye!”

Check out Anu Malik's video below:

Last week, the makers dropped the trailer for Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2. The dives deep into the digital world's darker side. We can see Bonita Rajpurohit, Abhinav Singh, Paritosh, Swastika Mukherjee, Mouni Roy, Anu Malik, and Uorfi Javed (making cameos) in various storylines. One story is about a reality show judged by Anu Malik that's trying to be more family-friendly. Then there's a young boy who craves likes and views, so he starts recording chats with his mom to get more attention. We also observe a narrative highlighting society's reluctance to acknowledge and address a sexual harassment complaint brought forth by a transgender individual. The trailer's main focus is on social media addiction, the race for views, and the darker aspects that come with unbridled access to the internet.

Watch the trailer below:

Earlier, while speaking to the news agency ANI, director Dibakar Banerjee said about Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2: "It wasn't my idea, it was Ekta's idea. She suggested that enough time had passed and society had changed so much that we could make LSD 2. In the time of LSD 2, our virtual life has now completely dominated our real life. So, this virtual life that we live in, I wanted to see how it was happening."

Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2 has been produced by Ektaa Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures.