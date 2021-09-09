Antim Song Vighnaharta: Salman Khan And Aayush Sharma's Shirtless Face Off, Bonus: Varun Dhawan

Antim Song Vighnaharta: Salman Khan And Aayush Sharma in a still (courtesy YouTube)

Highlights 'Antim' is Salman Khan's first movie with Aayush

Aayush Sharma is Salman's brother-in-law

The song features Varun Dhawan in a special appearance

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma stars in the power-packed first song from Antim: The Final Truth. The movie marks the first time Salman Khan will be sharing screen space with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, who is married to Arpita Khan. The song Vighnaharta begins with a delightful surprise - Varun Dhawan - who celebrates the spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi. Salman Khan, who plays a cop in the movie, can be seen participating in the aarti, which the song shows flashes of him taking down goons in the backdrop. On another hand, Aayush Sharma can be seen being out rightly ruthless to those he sees as his enemy - the contrast between the two lead characters is made all the more apparent in the song Vighnaharta.

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma gradually join the festivities but not for celebrations but for a face-off. Both Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma drop their shirts to reveal their chiseled physiques in the song. Salman Khan walks out of the face off as the winner, with Aayush Sharma in hand cuffs.

The song Vighnaharta is filled with glimpses of Salman Khan being the good cop while Aayush Sharma being a menace, on a merciless shooting and killing spree. The theme of Antim is good vs evil - Salman Khan represents the former while Aayush Sharma is the menacing antagonist.

Antim: The Final Truth is being directed by actor-filmmaker Mahesh Majrekar, who has worked with Salman Khan in Dabangg. Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar made her Bollywood debut with Dabangg 3 in 2019, co-starring Salman Khan.