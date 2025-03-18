<i>Another Simple Favour</i>: Anna Kendrick Reacts To Co-Star Blake Lively's Ongoing Legal Battle's Impact On The Film

Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively shared screen space for the first time in the black comedy mystery film A Simple Favour, which was released in theatres on September 14, 2018. The duo is all set to entertain the audience once again as the sequel, Another Simple Favour, is all set to drop on Prime Video on May 1, 2025.

As the lead actors are busy promoting their film, it goes without saying that they were asked about Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's ongoing legal battle impacting the film, mostly indirectly.

Media tried to stir up some drama at the recently held SXSW (South by Southwest), an annual event in Austin, Texas. Anna Kendrick was asked if the sequel had to go through any hardships because of "everything going on in the world", seemingly hinting at the Blake-Justin case.

my favourite trend is press trying to get nonexistent tea and severely underestimating anna kendrick's wit and intelligence in the process. she is ALWAYS five steps ahead of any conversation like sorry to say she is smarter than any question you whip out pic.twitter.com/c7BoblsaTD — ice (@icescinema) March 7, 2025

Anna kept her calm as she nonchalantly replied, "Why, what happened? I did ayahuasca, and the last year of my life is just gone, but I heard the movie is amazing," as she smiled and moved ahead.

Anna was also asked how it was to return on set once again and work with Blake lively. To which the actress responded, "Oh, you know..." before moving on to click pictures with her fans.

However, there have been murmurs about some tension between Blake and Anna. Especially after the poster of the sequel was shared on Instagram, many pointed out how Blake's name was much higher up compared to Anna's.

The comments section was also flooded with reactions to the It Ends With Us co-stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's ongoing feud.

However, an insider told PEOPLE, "There really is no drama or rift between Anna and Blake", while another source added, "There is no feud. The film is in the early stages of planning what press will look like, and Blake and Anna will be doing some things together."



