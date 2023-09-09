Ankita Lokhande On Pregnancy Rumours: 'It Doesn't Bother Me At All'

Ankita Lokhande shared this image. (courtesy: lokhandeankita)

Ankita Lokhande reacted to the ongoing pregnancy rumours about her in an interview with ETimes recently. The TV star said,"Mujhe hassi aati hai ki sacchi inke paas koi kaam nahi hai(I find it funny that these people have no other work). I think ye media mein chalta rehta hai (All this goes on in the media). It doesn't bother me at all. I don't care about these rumours. I see so many times memes about me." The Pavitra Rishta star added that she has also seen edited pictures of her with a baby bump being shared on YouTube but she doesn't pay attention. "There are also pictures of me having a baby bump on YouTube and social media, but I don't give it attention at all," Ankita told ETimes.

Ankita Lokhande added, "Whether it is my career, my wedding or having a kid, whenever it has to happen it will happen. I don't worry about any biological clock, jab jisko aana hoga aajayega... koi rok nahi sakta bus Bhagwan ki wish honi chahiye (Whoever has to come, will come. No one can stop if God wishes)."

Last month Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain got married again. Ankita captioned her post, "We got married again #watchtilltheend." Ankita Lokhande married Vicky Jain in December 2021.

The actress became a household name after she starred as Archana in the popular television show Pavitra Rishta. Besides Pavitra Rishta, Ankita has featured in shows such as Ek Thhi Naayka and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

Ankita Lokhande stepped into Bollywood in 2019 with Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. She also starred in Baaghi 3, which featured Tiger Shroff in the lead role. Ankita Lokhande was also a participant in TV reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Comedy Circus.