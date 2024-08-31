Anita Hassanandani Recalls She Worked As A Receptionist To Fend For Herself And Her Mother

Bollywood actress Anita Hassanandani, who has been part of the film and television fraternity, recently opened up about her difficult childhood, losing her alcoholic father at 15 and more. Talking about how losing her father affected her, she told Siddharth Kannan, “He actually was an alcoholic. So, I had lost a bit of a connection with him. But with a father, it is always very special.” She teared up and continued, “I haven't spoken about my father, I am sorry, and I don't know how many years. I miss my father. Now I have a child, so I feel, I wish he met Aarav (her son), it would have been so special.”

“I was always very angry with him for drinking. I wouldn't know why… now I know it is an addiction and he was also going through what he was going through. I would want to apologise for not understanding. Now that I understand he was also going through stuff, so I should have understood better,” the actress continued.

The Naagin star also revealed that her father died when she was just 15 years old and was left to fend for herself and her mother. She said, “I was fifteen, fifteen and a half… After that, I didn't know which direction to take because I was so young. My mom was alone and we were two girls. My elder sister was already married, so my family was like, ‘How are you guys going to survive?' But they say, ‘When one door closes and another one opens'…”

Anita Hassanandani started her acting career by appearing in Idhar Udhar Season 2. She then made her Hindi film debut in 2003 with Kucch To Hai.