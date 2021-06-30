Aniruddh Dave 'Couldn't Recognise' His Wife While Battling COVID-19: 'My Body And Mind Had Given Up'

Aniruddh Dave shard this photo. (Image courtesy: aniruddh_dave )

Highlights Aniruddh Dave tested positive for COVID-19 in April

He was discharged from the hospital last week

"Sometimes, I cry to celebrate the new life that I have got": Aniruddh

Aniruddh Dave, who returned home recently after his 55-day battle with COVID, told Hindustan Times in an interview that he "couldn't recognize" his wife when he was in a critical condition in a Bhopal hospital. Aniruddh's wife and actress Shubhi Ahuja visited him after he was shifted to the intensive care unit of a hospital in Bhopal for his COVID-19 treatment. Aniruddh Dave tested positive for COVID-19 in April and was discharged from the hospital last week. Recalling the dreadful time when he couldn't recognize his wife in the hospital and when his lung function capacity was below 90, the actor told Hindustan Times: "She (Shubhi Ahuja) didn't understand what to do. I didn't know at that time, but I couldn't recognise her. My body and mind had given up. I didn't know agar aankh bandh karunga toh khulegi ke nahin. For 45 days, meri saans meri nahin thi, I was on oxygen support."

"When I recovered a bit, I would tell friends that I want to breathe on my own. I believe that maan lo toh haar hai, thaan lo toh jeet," added the actor and said: "Money is not everything. Main kama loonga, par jaan hai toh jahaan. Sometimes, I cry to celebrate the new life that I have got."

On June 25, Aniruddh Dave posted a photo of himself from the hospital before he headed home and tweeted: "Such emotional moment after 55 days I'm discharged from Chirayu Hospital... feeling loved. sabka shukriya...oxygen nahin.. ab khudki saans le raha hoon. Zindagi aa raha hoon main... #gratitude."

Such emotional moment after 55 days iam discharged from chirayu hospital.. feeling loved. sabka shukriya..oxygen nahin.. ab khudki saans le raha hoon. zindagi aa raha hoon main... #gratitudepic.twitter.com/FfVyzZ8C76 — ANIRUDH DAVE (@aniruddh_dave) June 25, 2021

When Aniruddh Dave was in the ICU, Shubhi Ahuja had shared an Instagram post stating that she had to leave their 2-month-old baby back home in Mumbai to visit the actor in the hospital. She had also urged the actor's fans and friends to pray for him.

Aniruddh Dave is known for his performances in TV shows like Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, Y.A.R.O Ka Tashan, Bandhan and Lockdown Ki Love Story.