'Out Of ICU After 14 Days': Actor Aniruddh Dave Shares Update On COVID Treatment

TV actor Aniruddh Dave, who has been in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a Bhopal hospital for COVID-19, on Thursday, gave an update about his health to his fans and said that he is "out of the ICU after 14 days." Aniruddh Dave shared a message with his fans on Instagram and also thanked his well-wishers for their prayers. In his message, the actor shared that he is on constant oxygen support. "Shukriya, sirf chhota sa shabd lag raha hai. Mai pichhle 22 din se aspatal ke bistar par, aap sabka pyaar, dulaar, ardaas, aashirvaad, prayers, prarthna ko mehsoos kar paa raha hun. Lagaatar oxygen support par hun... lekin jo himmat mili hai mujhe app sabse, arrey badi udhaari kardi yaar (Thank you seems like something very small. For the past 22 days, I have been feeling all your love, affection, blessings and prayers on the hospital bed. I am on constant oxygen support but the courage that you people have given to me has left me in debt)," he wrote in Hindi.

The TV actor shared that he has been shifted from the ICU now and that he is currently recovering from 85 percent lung infection. "14 days baad ICU ke baahar, abhi thoda behtar hun. 85 percent lung infection hua hai, vakt lagega...koi jaldi nahi hai. (I am out of the ICU after 14 days. I am a little better. I have survived 85 percent lung infection, it will take time to recover... there's no hurry)," he wrote on Instagram.

In his post, Aniruddh Dave said that he wishes to breathe on his own soon. Being an optimist, he said that he knows that everything will soon be fine. "Bas ab khud ki saans leni hai mujhe... jaldi mulaakat hogi... emotional hone se mera saturation down jaat hai... dekha monitor mein SPO2. I know jaldi sab theek hoga... this too shall pass... day -22, keep praying - for the universe (I just want to breathe on my own now...will meet soon... I have seen in the monitor that my SPO2 levels go down when I am emotional. I know, everything will soon be fine .... this too shall pass... day -22, keep praying - for the universe," he wrote.

The actor's post received scores of comments from his fans as well as his colleagues. "You're a fighter," commented Kishwer Merchant, while Sargun Mehta wrote: "So happy to have read this. More strength to your Anirudh."

Aniruddh Dave tested positive for COVID-19 last month and was admitted to a Bhopal hospital.

In terms of work, the actor has been a part of shows like Raajkumar Aaryyan , Patiala Babes and Lockdown Ki Love Story .