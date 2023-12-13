Animal Actor Saurabh Sachdeva On Ranbir Kapoor: 'He Is Beautiful'

Saurabh Sachdeva shared this image. (courtesy: saurabhsachdeva77)

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal has taken the global box office by storm. The box office figures of the film are proof of its astounding success. While audiences are praising Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Ranvijay Singh Balbir, the performances of Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, and Anil Kapoor are earning compliments from all quarters. Saurabh Sachdeva, who plays the role of Abid in the film, also delivered an outstanding performance. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Saurabh shared that he, like everyone else, learned about the potential sequel to the movie - Animal Park - only when he saw the film on the big screen.

Saurabh said, "Mujhey pata bhi nahi k second part banega k nahi banega [I don't even know whether the second part will be made or not]. I also was surprised to see that". He expressed that his initial reaction was, "What, this is what is happening!"

Saurabh further mentioned that while he was aware of the particular scene, he wasn't sure if it would conclude there or if there would be a teaser for 'Animal Part Continues' or 'Coming Soon' at the end. “So, mujhey nahi pata tha. [So, I wasn't aware]. 'Really, it's happening? Okay, maybe'. So, I'm waiting for good news from the director or somebody calling me 'Ah, let's do that'. But now I'm sitting there calmly and doing my other work," he added.

Expressing his admiration forAnimal's leading man Ranbir Kapoor, Saurabh Sachdeva shared, “He is beautiful. Jab bhi mai set pe hota tha [Whenever I came on set], he was immediately on. In my view, I don't know what his method is; he was not intellectualizing too much. His body moves before his mind, and emotions move. So, I like those kinds of actors those whose body reacts first, and then their emotion and mind always follow. I was like, ‘Wow'. I really admire him; obviously, I admire him as an actor, but now more than that because of his curiosity for every character and every being.”

In addition, discussing his one-on-one conversation with Ranbir, Saurabh mentioned that they extensively talked about Saurabh's approach to life, his past work, his acting methodology, and the lessons he has gained. He expressed that Ranbir was “so curious about it."

Apart from Animal, Saurabh Sachdeva has starred in various movies including Jaane Jaan, Haddi, and Housefull 4.