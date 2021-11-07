Anil Kapoor, Who Is Missing Daughters Sonam-Rhea Kapoor, Shares Adorable Throwback Pics

Anil Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: anilskapoor)

Anil Kapoor misses his daughters Sonam and Rhea Kapoor every day but he is missing them "a little extra" today. Sonam Kapoor lives in London with her husband Anand Ahuja while Rhea Kapoor lives with her husband Karan Boolani. The actor, on Sunday, shared a couple of pictures of himself and his daughters from when they were kids. In the first picture, little Sonam looks pretty in a white outfit while Rhea looks adorable in a pink frock. The second picture shows Sonam and Rhea posing for the camera. In the third picture, which is a recent one Anil Kapoor can be seen posing with his daughter - all of them dressed in traditional outfits. Sharing the photos, Anil Kapoor wrote: "I miss you both everyday but maybe just a little extra today!"

See Anil Kapoor's post here:

Rhea Kapoor got married to longtime boyfriend and filmmaker Karan Boolani earlier this year. On Karan's birthday last month, Anil Kapoor shared these photos and wrote: "Happy Birthday Karan! You've always been like my son and a part of the family but I'm so glad this year it's official! May you keep succeeding & inspiring us all every day!"

Anil Kapoor is best-known for his performances in films like Mr India, Parinda, Nayak, Virasat and Tezaab. He was last seen in AK vs AK, which released on Netflix on his birthday. The film, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, also featured Anurag Kashyap.

Anil Kapoor has a couple of films lined up such as Karan Johar's Takht, co-starring Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Ranveer Singh, and Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan lined up.