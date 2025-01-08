Janhvi Kapoor's "Belly Dancing" To Triptii Dimri's "Fearlessness", Ananya Panday Praises Her Contemporaries

Ananya Panday shares no bad blood with her industry contemporaries. In a recent interview, she heaped praise on Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Triptii Dimri.

In a conversation with Connect Cine, Ananya Panday took part in a rapid-fire session. The host asked her to cite certain things that a few celebrities possess but she doesn't. Ananya took Sara Ali Khan's name first. She complimented Sara's fun and quirky personality. TBH, we love it too.

Next on the list was Janhvi Kapoor. Ananya Panday admitted that she could never master Janhvi's stunning “belly dancing moves”. As for Triptii Dimri, Ananya lauded her “fearlessness”.

Ananya Panday's special mention? Internet sensation Orry. Ananya expressed her surprise that Orry had pictures with every celebrity.

Previously, in an interaction with News18 Showsha, Ananya Panday gave a shoutout to Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. She called them “very, very supportive” dismissing rumours of any rift between them.

Ananya Panday said, “Women actors are pitted against each other and that is something that people create more than actors themselves. The relationships shared between actors are hyped up. Most of my closest friends in the industry are women and I always find them very, very supportive."

The actress added, “Whenever I have a film, a song or a trailer coming out, Janhvi and Sara are always the first few people to message me or come for my screenings. I do the same for them. I always show up for them."

She concluded, “We all are very different and bring different things to the table rather than eating into each other's zone. In fact, the work they do inspires me more than anything else and makes me work harder.”

Workwise, Ananya Panday was last seen in the Netflix film CTRL. Up next, she is set to appear in Chand Mera Dil. Ananya will feature opposite Kill fame actor Lakshya in the film. Chand Mera Dil is directed by Vivek Soni and produced by Dharma Productions.