Ananya Panday Exits Abhay Verma's <i>Choomantar?</i> What We Know

Ananya Panday, who is preparing for the release of her upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, has reportedly exited Maddock Films' fantasy drama Choomantar starring Abhay Verma. A report by a media portal shared details about the development.

According to Mid-Day, the decision was made recently after it became clear that her 2026 schedule would clash with the timeline of Tarun Dudeja's directorial venture.

The report stated, "The team of Choomantar is aiming to begin filming in January 2026. That clashes with Call Me Bae 2, which recently went on floors. So, Ananya and the makers of Choomantar decided to part ways, with the promise of working soon."

Following her exit, the makers have reportedly restructured the cast. The same report mentioned that South star Sreeleela and Janki Bodiwala are expected to lead the film alongside Abhay Varma.

The source added, "A mock shoot with the trio happened last week. The fantasy romantic drama has been in preparation for several months, and workshops are likely to begin next week."

NDTV has reached out to Maddock Films for a comment.

Talking about Ananya's upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, she will be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan. At a press event in Jaipur, she lauded him, saying, "I feel very comfortable around Kartik, and I have always felt comfortable. I feel very taken care of when he is around, especially on the set, because I know he is looking out for the film, not just for himself or his character, but for the entire film."

The film is slated for a Christmas release.