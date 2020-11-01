Amul's Moving Tribute To The 'Original James Bond' Sean Connery

Amul shared this image. (courtesy amul_india)

Highlights Sean Connery died on Saturday

The actor died at the age of 90

"Tribute to the original James Bond," read the caption on Amul's post

What can be a possibly better way to pay tribute to an artist than acknowledging his body of work? A day after veteran actor Sean Connery's death, Amul paid tribute to the actor in its quintessential utterly, butterly topical. On Sunday, a topical was posted on the brand's official Instagram handle, highlighting Sean Connery's finest work and his evergreen dialogues. The topical shared by Amul is a representation of Sean Connery's most memorable character - British agent James Bond. Sean Connery featured as 007 in seven films. Inspired by the actor's unforgettable line "The name's Bond... James Bond," the text on the post shared by Amul read, "Connery. Sean Connery (1930-2020)." With reference to the actor's 1971 film Diamonds Are Forever, the tagline on the post read, "A diamond is forever."

"Tribute to the original James Bond," Amul captioned its post. Take a look at the post here:

The veteran actor died at the age of 90 on Saturday. Sean Connery reportedly died in his sleep. Sean Connery, who was knighted in 2000, won numerous awards and accolades during his extensive career, including an Academy Award, three Golden Globes and two BAFTA awards.

Sean Connery leaves behind an iconic filmography replete with cinematic gems. Dr No was Sean Conner's first outing as James Bond, Followed by From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice, Diamonds Are Forever and Never Say Never Again. Besides his much-revered portrayal of 007, Sean Connery continued to enthrall the audiences with his performances in films likeThe Hill, The Man Who Would Be King, Marnie, Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade, The Name Of The Rose and The Untouchables, among many others.