Hugh Jackman wrote: "I grew up idolizing Sean Connery. A legend on screen and off. Rest in peace"

Sean Connery, 'A Legend On Screen And Off': Tributes From Hugh Jackman, Abhishek Bachchan And Others

Sean Connery died on Saturday. (Image courtesy: Sophie_Choudry)

The world has lost one of its true cinematic icons - the one and only Sir Sean Connery has died at the age of 90. James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson shared this statement on Twitter: "We are devastated by the news of the passing of Sir Sean Connery. He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words - "The name's Bond... James Bond" - he revolutionised the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent. He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him." BBC reported that Sir Sean had been ill for some time and had died in his sleep.

To many film buffs, Sir Sean Connery was not just the first but also the ultimate James Bond, starring as 007 in 1962's Dr No and six subsequent movies. However, though that was his definitive role, he was also admired and feted for performances in films such as The Hunt For Red October, Finding Forrester, Highlander, Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade, Entrapment, The Man Who Would Be King and The Untouchables, the last of which won him the Best Supporting Actor.

A flood of tributes have overwhelmed Twitter. Hugh Jackman wrote: "I grew up idolizing Sean Connery. A legend on screen and off. Rest in peace." Abhishek Bachchan tweeted: "We lost another legend today. After watching Highlander I hoped he'd remain immortal. He will live on through his immense work. RIP Sean Connery. There will never be a better Bond than you." Sir Sean's The Hunt For Red October co-star Sam Neill tweeted: "Every day on set with Sean Connery was an object lesson in how to act on screen. But all that charisma and power - that was utterly unique to Sean. RIP that great man, that great actor."

A Twitter account memorialised for Sir Roger Moore, who died in 2017, tweeted: "How infinitely sad to hear the news Sir Sean Connery has passed away. He and Roger were friends for many decades and Roger always maintained Sean was the best ever James Bond. RIP." Sir Roger played James Bond in seven films starting with 1973's Live And Let Die - he was the Bond in Octopussy, which was set in India.

Tributes were also shared by actress Elizabeth Hurley, author Stephen King and football legend Gary Lineker.

Farwell Sir Sean Connery - there will never be another.

