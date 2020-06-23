Amrish Puri, Kamal Haasan And Sarika In A Priceless Throwback Pic

Vardhan Puri shared this throwback picture. (Image courtesy: vardhanpuri02)

Amrish Puri, Kamal Haasan and Sarika in the same photo is indeed 'August Company,' as Vardhan Puri captioned this blast from the past picture. On Tuesday, late actor Amrish Puri's grandson Vardhan Puri shared a throwback photo, in which Kamal Haasan and Sarika, who were married from 1988 to 2004, also make an appearance. In the photo, Kamal Haasan and Sarika's daughters Shruti and Akshara, and Vardhan along with his sister Sachi also posed happily. "This is what I call August Company. Throwback to a relaxed winter evening at home. Seen here are Dadu, Kamal Haasan, Sarika, Ginni Bua and my naughty siblings. If you can spot a monkey in Dadu's lap, it might just be me," Vardhan captioned the post.

Amrish Puri and Kamal Haasan featured in 1997 film Chachi 420 together. The film was a remake of Tamil film Avvai Shanmughi, which in turn was inspired from Robin Williams' Hollywood film Mrs Doubtfire.

Vardhan posted this throwback picture a day after Amrish Puri's birth anniversary. Last year, remembering the late actor, Vardhan had shared another picture, which he captioned, "He claimed that the best days of his life were not the days that won him praise or awards but the days his grandchildren were born. He doted on us. He'd spend time with us, playing, photographing every smile that flashed on our faces and videographed every little nuance of ours. He'd even record every new word we spoke when we were learning to talk babies."

Vardhan Puri is also an actor and he debuted in Bollywood with 2019 film Yeh Saali Aashiqui.