Amitabh Bachchan's Next Film Is Titled Jhund. Details Here

Amitabh Bachchan photographed at an event in Mumbai.

Highlights Jhund will be directed by Sairat director Nagraj Manjule The film is scheduled to release on September 20, 2019 Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Badla

We have good news for all the Amitabh Bachchan fans out there. Mr Bachchan, who is currently busy with the promotional duties of his upcoming film Badla, is all set to star in Nagraj Manjule's forthcoming film titled 'Jhund.' Nagraj Manjule, who is best-known for directing Marathi films such as Pistulya, Fandry and Sairat among others, will make his Bollywood debut as a director with Jhund. The film is expected to release on September 20 this year. Jhund will be jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Savita Raj Hiremath and Nagraj Manjule.

Bhushan Kumar, who is one of the producers of the film, shared the first look on social media on Tuesday. Mr Bachchan, who reportedly plays the role of a professor, can be seen greeting the crowd in the picture. Bhushan Kumar shared the picture on Tuesday and wrote: "Amitabh Bachchan leads this Jhund." In his tweet, Bhushan Kumar referred to Nagraj Manjule as a "very talented director" and also revealed the film's release date. "Directed by the very talented Nagraj Manjule, Jhund is set to release on 20th September 2019," tweeted Bhushan Kumar.

Take a look at Bhushan Kumar's tweet here:

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Vijay Krishna Acharya's Thugs Of Hindostan, co-starring Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Big B's line-up of films includes Sujoy Ghosh's crime thriller Badla, alongside Taapsee Pannu. He also has Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, co-starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dimple Kapadia in the pipeline.