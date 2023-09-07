Amitabh Bachchan's New Pic On Sets With Wife Jaya Is Undeniably Relatable

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: amitabhbachchan )

Celeb couple Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan seem to be enjoying the same "favourite past time" on sets in between shooting. Any guesses? It is fidgeting with their mobile phones, of course. A day after treating fans to a fun reel of themselves on set, Amitabh Bachchan left his fans amused by sharing a super cute yet relatable photo of himself and his wife Jaya Bachchan. In the candid photo, we can see the Chupke Chupke co-stars staring intently into their mobiles while on a break from work. Sharing the adorable image, the Paa star wrote, "Parents at work on shooting set .. as lights camera get ready...favourite pastime."

On Wednesday evening, Amitabh Bachchan shared a reel on his Instagram. The reel also featured his wife Jaya Bachchan. In the video, the Don star can be seen making a reel in slow motion with the help of his mobile phone. As the camera falls on his wife Jaya Bachchan's face, she lets out a bright smile. He captioned the video, “… at work …” The reel received big love from their daughter Shweta and granddaughter Navya, who commented, "cutest," below the post.

On Sunday, Amitabh Bachchan met fans and well-wishers outside Jalsa, his Mumbai residence. This time, Big B was accompanied by Abhishek Bachchan. Take a look:

The Bachchan family made headlines a few days back when West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid a visit at Jalsa on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. In the pictures we can see, Amitabh Bachchan, his wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya and granddaughter Aaradhya assemble at the house's entrance to welcome the Chief Minister as she stepped out of her car. In the pictures, everyone can be seen dressed in their traditional best.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in an upcoming pan-India film Kalki 2898 AD alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. Meanwhile, Jaya Bachchan has been garnering praise for her portrayal of Ranveer Singh's grandmom in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.