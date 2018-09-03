Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati Clashes With Jaya Prada's Television Debut. Actress Sends Best Wishes To Big B

Jaya Prada at an event to launch TV show Perfect Pati in Mumbai

Jaya Prada is all set to make her television debut with serial Perfect Pati, which will clash with Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati season 10. In an interview to IANS, actress Jaya Prada revealed that she wasn't aware that both the shows would be premiering on the same day. "The fact that our shows are premiering on the same day is purely a coincidence, but no doubt a special one. Amitji and I go a long way back thanks to our film careers and I treasure all the movies we have done together. He is such a fine actor and working with an actor of his calibre is always a wonderful experience. I wish him the best always," IANS quoted the actress as saying.

Jaya Parada, who has worked with Amitabh Bachchan in films like Gangaa Jamunaa Saraswathi, Aakhree Raasta, Indrajeet, Kohram and Aaj Ka Arjun, expressed her desire to work with him again. "I would be happy to work with him again if a good opportunity comes my way in the future, but it completely depends on the subject of what is offered to me," Jaya Prada told IANS.

In the TV serial, Jaya Prada plays the protagonist's mother Pramila. In an earlier interview to IANS Jaya Prada said: "It will redefine the way a mother-in-law is usually portrayed on Indian television. "She is a confident and dynamic woman who will be seen juggling various responsibilities -- be it her family business, social work or running a household. She shows her mettle when faced with the difficult decision of choosing between right and wrong," the 56-year-old actress added.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati season 10 is premiering on Sony Entertainment Television tonight. In the last season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, several celebrities from different spheres of life such as Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi, Vidya Balan, Yuvraj Singh, Taapsee Pannu, television actress Hina Khan, PV Sindhu among others participated for charity.

(With IANS inputs)