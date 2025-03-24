Amitabh Bachchan's <i>Black</i> Co-Star Ayesha Kapur Marries Boyfriend Adam Oberoi. See Pics

Ayesha Kapur, who played the young Rani Mukerji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Black and shared screen space with Amitabh Bachchan married her long-time boyfriend Adam Oberoi in an intimate ceremony in Delhi on Sunday. The actor shared happy pictures and videos on her Instagram Stories. In one of the pictures, Ayesha and Adam can be seen flashing their best smiles into the camera.

For the big day, Ayesha Kapur chose a light-pink lehenga. She accessorised her bridal look with diamond jewellery and red churas (bangles). The groom wore a pink turban and a white sherwani.

Ayesha also shared snippets from her pre-wedding ceremonies.

Ayesha Kapur, now, works as an Integrative Nutrition Health Coach. She recently celebrated her bachelorette at Kovalam Beach.

Born and raised in Auroville, Tamil Nadu, she is the daughter of Dilip Kapur, founder of the luxury brand Hidesign.

Ayesha grabbed eyeballs with her stellar performance in Black as a child artiste. Based on the life of Helen Keller, Ayesha played a blind girl in the film. Interestingly, she was trained for the role by Ranbir Kapoor, who served as an assistant director on the film. Following her successful debut, she also appeared in Sikandar (2009) as a child actor. However, later, she moved away from the industry.