Amitabh Bachchan Shared A Nostalgic Post On Three Generations Of His Family

"My nana Khazan Singh Suri; me in film Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo; and Abhishek in film Manmarziyaan" wrote Big B

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 22, 2018 00:23 IST
Amitabh Bachchan's mother Teji Bachchan was a Sikh (Image courtesy - SrBachchan)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Big B's mother Teji Bachchan was a Sikh
  2. His tweet has been liked over 5.3K times
  3. Abhishek Bachchan will play the role of a Sikh in Manmarziyaan
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a collage of pictures of the three generations of his family - his maternal grandfather, himself and his son Abhishek Bachchan. In the picture, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are dressed like Sikh men while Mr Bachchan's grandfather Mr Nana Khazan Singh Suri (a born Sikh) is all suited up. Big B posted the collaged on Twitter and wrote, "Generations... my nana Khazan Singh Suri; me in film Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo; and Abhishek in film Manmarziyaan." Amitabh Bachchan was born to noted Hindu poet Dr Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan, who was a Sikh. Big B's tweet has been liked over 5.3K times and still counting. Big B's post was in response to Abhishek's getup as a Sikh from his upcoming film Manmarziyaan.

Here's what Mr Bachchan shared on Twitter:
 

On Wednesday, Abhishek Bachchan had shared the first look posters of the film, featuring him and actress Taapsee Pannu on Instagram and wrote, "Here we go!!! 1st look of Manmarziyaan releasing on 7th September."

Take a look at Abhishek Bachchan's post.
 

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the first look on Twitter and revealed film's details. He wrote, "Abhishek Bachchan. Taapsee Pannu. Vicky Kaushal... Glimpses from their forthcoming film Manmarziyaan, an intense love story... Anurag Kashyap directs... 7 Sept 2018 release... #Eros #AanandLRai #Phantom."
 

From the time when the film was announced and the lead star cast was confirmed, Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap had been keeping their fans posted of the film's developments.

Take a look at some of their posts:
 

 

 


Speaking of Manmarziyaan, producer Aanand L Rai had earlier told news agency IANS, "We are excited about the film. It's a complex yet beautiful love story with relatable human emotions. I am happy that we have the perfect cast for this film."

With Manmarziyaan, Abhishek Bachchan will return to the big screen after a gap of two years. He was last seen in 2016 film Housefull 3.

(With inputs from IANS)
 

