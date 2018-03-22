Amitabh Bachchan Shared A Nostalgic Post On Three Generations Of His Family

Highlights
- Big B's mother Teji Bachchan was a Sikh
- His tweet has been liked over 5.3K times
- Abhishek Bachchan will play the role of a Sikh in Manmarziyaan
Here's what Mr Bachchan shared on Twitter:
T 2750 - GENERATIONS .. my Nana Khazan Singh Suri ; me in film ATHWS ; and Abhishek in film #Manmarziyaanpic.twitter.com/YBU2jT1yCd— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 21, 2018
On Wednesday, Abhishek Bachchan had shared the first look posters of the film, featuring him and actress Taapsee Pannu on Instagram and wrote, "Here we go!!! 1st look of Manmarziyaan releasing on 7th September."
Take a look at Abhishek Bachchan's post.
#Manmarziyaan releasing on 7th September. @anuragkashyap72@aanandlrai@taapsee@vickykaushal09@ErosNow@cypplOfficialpic.twitter.com/GZM1ThAAXF— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) March 21, 2018
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the first look on Twitter and revealed film's details. He wrote, "Abhishek Bachchan. Taapsee Pannu. Vicky Kaushal... Glimpses from their forthcoming film Manmarziyaan, an intense love story... Anurag Kashyap directs... 7 Sept 2018 release... #Eros #AanandLRai #Phantom."
Abhishek Bachchan. Taapsee Pannu. Vicky Kaushal... Glimpses from their forthcoming film #Manmarziyaan, an intense love story... Anurag Kashyap directs... 7 Sept 2018 release... #Eros#AanandLRai#Phantompic.twitter.com/cyt7egAYSw— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 21, 2018
From the time when the film was announced and the lead star cast was confirmed, Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap had been keeping their fans posted of the film's developments.
Take a look at some of their posts:
Speaking of Manmarziyaan, producer Aanand L Rai had earlier told news agency IANS, "We are excited about the film. It's a complex yet beautiful love story with relatable human emotions. I am happy that we have the perfect cast for this film."
(With inputs from IANS)