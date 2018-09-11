Amitabh Bachchan Sent Vicky Kaushal And Taapsee Pannu 'The Letter Every Actor Waits For'

Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu during the promotions of Manmarziyaan (Courtesy vickykaushal09)

"I have always admired your work, your versatility in Manmarziyaan is exceptional," read an excerpt from Amitabh Bachchan's letter to actor Vicky Kaushal. Big B, who watched Anurag Kashyap-directed film recently, sent a hand written letter with a bouquet to the actor appreciating his performance in the movie. An overwhelmed Vicky shared a photo of the letter on social media and wrote: "The letter and bouquet every actor is waiting for! Thank you Amitabh Bachchan sir, this means the world to me!" Amitabh Bachchan sent a similar hand written note to Taapsee Pannu, who is also part of the film. The 31-year-old actress, who has worked with Big B in PINK, shared a photo on social media, featuring herself with Amitabh Bachchan's note and the bouquet. "Finally! This letter! A milestone achieved," she captioned the photo. Amitabh Bachchan's son Abhishek Bachchan also stars in Manmarziyaan.

Amitabh Bachchan had previously sent letters of appreciation to Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone after watching Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed "Padmaavat". He also sent a hand-written note to Ayushmann Khurrana after he watched Dum Lagaake Haisha, which also featured Bhumi Pednekar. Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut also received letters and flowers for their performances in Bareilly Ki Barfi and Tanu Weds Manu Returns, respectively.

Abhishek Bachchan is returning to the silver screen with Manmarziyaan after a break of two years. The film is all set to hit the screens this Friday and celebrities, who have already watched the film, are all praises for Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal. Huma Qureshi, who watched the film recently wrote: "Can someone (re)introduce me to bad boy with endearing smile Vicky Kaushal. Abhishek Bachchan is the guy every woman needs but not one everyone deserves and Taapsee is such a patakka. Manmarziyaan was seen last night!"

Can someone (re)introduce me to bad boy with endearing smile @vickykaushal09 ... @juniorbachchan is the guy every woman needs but not one everyone deserves... and @taapsee is such a patakka #Manmarziyan was seen last night!! @anuragkashyap72@aanandlrai — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) September 8, 2018

Vicky, who plays the character of a DJ in the film, said that in Manmarziyaan he has "unleashed his wilder side". In an earlier interview to IANS Vicky said: "I unleashed my wilder side in Manmarziyaan while playing the character, who is impulsive, colourful, does things without thinking too much. He is free. I rarely got a chance to colour my hair blue and wear such colourful clothes, put a lot of tattoo on my body- in real life. But somewhere that side is hidden in me."

Manmarziyaan is Vicky Kaushal's third release of this year. The 30-year-old actor earlier featured in Raazi and Sanju, which had phenomenal run at the box office.

Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Abhinav Sinha's Mulk, which also featured Rishi Kapoor.