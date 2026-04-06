Why Amitabh Bachchan, 83, Feels "Added Anxiety" On Off Days

The thought of a "lazy" day does not sit well with megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The veteran actor recently shared that not working daily brings a sense of "disturbing" unease to his routine.

Big B, 83, who has spent over six decades in cinema, spoke about how discipline and daily work remain a big part of his life even today. In a post on his personal blog, the actor opened up about how a break from routine feels "off" and "unsettling."

"A day that spelt 'lazy'... no reason whatsoever... just it seems disturbing to not be working each day... and when you do not work each day according to a schedule... the entire process of habit forming that pre-seeded... the day suddenly becomes a mystery of deeds, which normally would have worked in perfect unison," he wrote.

"And you wonder why the day is not behaving the way you normally wish it to be. So if there is some understanding of this element within us, then 'may there be peace and calm around us'... but for some it never happens... and that is an added anxiety... Living in anxiety, they say, is harmful for the mind and body... and leading an anxious day, on the weakness of this phenomenon, is unrequired," he added.

Bachchan recently wrapped up hosting the 17th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

On the film front, he was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin. The film, which also stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan, performed strongly at the box office.



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