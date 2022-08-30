Amitabh Bachchan, Isolated With COVID, Decided To Do This

Amitabh Bachchan shared this image. (courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently in isolation after Covid-19 diagnosis, decided to look back at good, old times and he shared a throwback picture of himself on Instagram on Tuesday. The 79-year-old actor shared a greyscale picture of himself from an event in Paris and he wrote in his caption: "In isolation due to the 2nd bout of Covid, what does one do...One looks back at the pages of the past and discovers this ... It's at an event for an Indian Festival at the Pompidou Centre, Paris when the famous Harcourt Studio took this picture...The Studio is very ably represented in the Louvre and this picture also makes it's presence among many others ... A great honour and a most humbling experience."

Read Big B's post here:

Last week, Big B shared an update on his health. He revealed that he has contracted the virus. He wrote: "Have just tested covid+ positive... All those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also."

Read Big B's tweet here:

T 4388 - I have just tested CoViD + positive .. all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 23, 2022

Amitabh Bachchan has super busy schedule ahead. His upcoming projects include Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor and the remake of the Hollywood film The Intern, along with Deepika Padukone. Earlier, late actor Rishi Kapoor was to star in the film. Big B was last seen in Nagraj Manjule's Jhund, which opened to stellar reviews. He also hosts the 14th season of the TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Some of his upcoming projects also include Vikas Bahl's Goodbye, Uunchai and Nag Ashwin's Project K with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.