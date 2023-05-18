Watch: Amitabh Bachchan Loves The Batting Skills Of This Boy

Amitabh Bachchan appreciated the kid's batting skills.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has shared a video of a boy showing amazing batting skills and playing orthodox shots with some offbeat strokes.

Watch the video here:

By now, the video has earned close to 8,000 likes and more than 5 million views.

Although Amitabh Bachchan claimed in his description that the child was from India, the footage is from Pakistan's Sindh province. Many videos of the boy have been posted on his Instagram page, @razamahar12.

Mr Bachchan was criticised by many fans for sharing a video with inaccurate information. But many others praised the budding cricketer, saying there should be no difference based on nationality.

A Pakistani musician, Goher Mumtaz, commented on Mr Bachchan's post and wrote, "Sir, this kid is from Pakistan; I saw this a while ago through a Pakistani page with his ID, but the future of cricket is in our hands if we agree to play in each other's country, Inshallah... "Btw, I am the greatest fan of yours."

"You are definitely right on the part where the future is in safe hands for both sides if we bring back the old days soon where we get to see both stars play on both sides," commented another user.

The boy's very precise shot and timing were appreciated by many users.

Mr Bachchan regularly posts interesting content on social media. Yesterday, he posted a video of a man swinging his long tuft of hair at the back of his head while walking on the road.

In the video's caption, Mr Bachchan linked it to the hot summer weather.