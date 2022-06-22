Amitabh Bachchan Is Late To The Punjaabban Song Party But Never Mind

Amitabh Bachchan shared this image. (courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan, even at the age of 79, is a true blue millennial. The actor surely knows how to keep up with social media trends and that is exactly what he did in his latest Instagram entry. He posted a picture of himself doing the hook step of the super popular The Punjaabban Song from the film Jugjugg Jeeyo. Amitabh Bachhcan looks uber-cool dressed in a purple hoodie and with a bandana on his head and his expression is just too good to miss in the picture. He captioned the post: "Nach panjaban nach panjabnan nach panjaban nach."

Amitabh Bachchan's post got a whole lot of love from his Instafam. Actor Maniesh Paul wrote: "Yessssssssss love you sirrrrrr." Varun Dhawan, who features in the song, wrote "Sir" along with heart emojis. A comment from the official Instagram account of Dharma Productions read: "Legendary."

See Amitabh Bachchan's post here:

A few days ago, everyone from Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Parineeti Chopra to Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar and Arjun Kapoor danced to the track at an award show in Mumbai.

ICYMI, this is what we are talking about:

Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming projects include Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor and the remake of the Hollywood film The Intern, along with Deepika Padukone. Earlier, late actor Rishi Kapoor was to star in the film. He was last seen in Nagraj Manjule's Jhund, which opened to stellar reviews. He will soon host the 14th season of the TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Meanwhile,Jugjugg Jeeyo, starring Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli, will have a theatrical release. It is slated to hot the screens on June 24. It has been directed by Raj Mehta, and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.