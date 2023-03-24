Amitabh Bachchan Returns To Work 'Despite The Inconvenience Of Damaged Body'

Amitabh Bachchan shared this image. courtesy: amitabhbachchan )

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Friday said he has resumed working even though he continues to recover from an on-set injury earlier this month.

The 80-year-old actor on his official blog to share an update on his health. "So despite the inconvenience of damaged body .. there must be desire and effort to repair .. which is being done with care and comfort of the Ef (extended family, his fans) and well wishers, and for which there is repeated gratitude and love," Bachchan said.

"Work schedules have been done and the charts start filling up again .. to the joy of the 'moi' .. for there is no better pastime than work .. Yes the rib and toe are in a state of revolt .. but revolts must be tendered with and a solution to be found," he added.

In the March 5 post on his blog, the industry veteran said he injured himself while filming an action sequence on the Hyderabad set of his upcoming movie Project K. "In Hyderabad at the shoot for Project K, during an action shot, I have got injured .. rib cartilage popped broke and a muscle tear to the right rib cage .." he said.

Before flying back to Mumbai, Bachchan said the doctor at a Hyderabad-based hospital, where he underwent a CT scan, advised rest.

The shooting on Nag Ashwin's Project K and other commitments Bachchan is involved in are on hold. Also starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, the film will hit the screens on January 12, 2024.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)