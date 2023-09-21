Amid Rumours Of Being 'Upset' With Atlee, Nayanthara Sends Him Birthday Wish

Nayanthara shared this image. (Courtesy: Nayanthara)

Nayanthara, who is making all the right noises for her stellar performance in Jawan, sent a birthday wish to the director of the movie Atlee. Nayanthara shared a collage featuring herself and Atlee in BTS moments. Nayanthara's short and sweet message read, "Happy Birthday Atlee. So proud of you." Nayanthara's wish holds special significance as a report suggested that Nayanthara is not happy with Atlee. A source told Hindustan Times, "She [Nayanthara] has been very upset with Atlee because her role was chopped in the film. Also, Deepika's [Padukone] character was elevated and Nayanthara's part was significantly sidelined."

Deepika has a "special appearance" in the film as Vikram Rathod's (SRK) wife. The source stated that "it was not a cameo" instead Jawan was made to look like a "SRK-Deepika" film. "It was not a cameo at all. Jawan was almost made to look like an SRK-Deepika film. Nayanthara is the leading actor down south, and hence, she was not happy with the treatment of Jawan. And that can never well be the reason why we might not see her in a Bollywood project, at least not anytime soon," the source added.

Asked about Nayanthara being MIA from promotional events and the success press meet, the source clarified that the actress follows a "no promotion policy because of her bad experiences in the past. "Nayanthara follows a no promotion policy for her films because of her bad experiences in the past when she was misquoted and because she feels that her job is to act and not get involved in the promotional activities," the source said.

Nayanthara, who could not attend the Jawan press meet due to her mother's birthday, said in a virtual message, "Even though I am not there I want to send a big hug to my friends from the media and fans. Actually, truly wish I could be there with you all surrounded by incredible people who supported me throughout my journey. But today is also a special occasion for my family so I wanted to spend with them. I have read all your messages and I have to say it is almost overwhelming to receive so much love for Jawan. Your support means the whole world to me and I am extremely grateful for it. I am thankful to my entire co-stars and team for giving me this opportunity."

On working with Shah Rukh Khan, she added, "To share the screen with him and witness his exceptional talent and lively energy in person was truly fabulous."

Nayanthara, a prominent name in South industry, is known for movies like Ghajini, Sivaji: The Boss, Billa, Bodyguard, to name a few. She made her Hindi debut with Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan.