Amid Divorce Rumours, Abhishek And Aishwarya, Along With Daughter Aaradhya, Recreate <i>Kajra Re</i> Steps At Family Wedding

Aishwarya Bachchan recently attended her cousin Shloka Shetty's brother's wedding in Pune. Aishwarya Rai was accompanied by her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya. Several pictures and videos are already viral on social media. A new video surfaced online in which Aishwarya and Abhishek can be seen dancing their heart out to the song Kajra Re from the film Bunty Aur Babli.

In the viral video, the bride and groom can be seen calling Abhishek and Aishwarya onto the stage. Then they are seen recreating the signature step of Kajra Re. Adding more to fans' delight, Aaradhya can be seen matching steps with her parents. The video is crazy viral on Instagram.

New pictures also emerged online from the wedding celebrations. Dressed in their festive best, Aishwarya and Aaradhya can be seen posing pretty for the cameras.

Take a look:

Aishwarya Rai's personal life had been under intense public scrutiny ever since the rumours of a rift in her marriage emerged. However, Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan put the speculation to rest when they made a few joint appearances at recent events.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan attended director Ashutosh Gowariker's son Konark's wedding in Mumbai last month. Aishwarya worked in Ashutosh Gowariker's directorial Jodhaa Akbar (2008).

In December, they were spotted together at a star-studded wedding reception. They also reunited to celebrate their daughter Aaradhya's birthday. Meanwhile, during Aaradhya's performance at her school's annual day, Abhishek and Aishwarya cheered for their daughter together.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II. She reprised her role of Nandini in the second instalment of the film. Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the Amazon Prime original Be Happy.