Amid Divorce Drama, Akon Lands In Delhi With Wife Tomeka Thiam Ahead Of Concert

Global music sensation Akon has touched down in Delhi for his much-awaited concert scheduled for tonight (November 9). He arrived in the capital with his wife, Tomeka Thiam, and his crew. Despite recent reports of marital troubles, the couple looked cheerful as they greeted paparazzi at the airport.

Akon And Tomeka Arrive In Style

Akon and Tomeka made a stylish appearance at Delhi airport, twinning in matching black outfits. The singer kept it casual in a black hoodie and jeans, while Tomeka complemented him in a chic black ensemble.

Both were all smiles as they acknowledged the photographers waiting outside the terminal on Sunday afternoon. Akon, who appeared in high spirits, also expressed his excitement about performing in India once again.

The couple's united appearance comes shortly after reports surfaced that Tomeka had filed for divorce in September. The court documents reportedly listed their date of separation as "to be determined."

Delhi Gears Up For Akon's Grand Performance

The Delhi leg of Akon's India tour promises to be a night to remember, with an expected turnout of nearly 10,000 fans from across the National Capital Region.

The concert, set to run from 5 PM to 10 PM, will feature some of Akon's biggest hits that once dominated global charts.

Authorities have implemented special traffic arrangements around the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to ensure smooth movement. Restrictions will remain in place from 4 PM to 11 PM, with heavy transport vehicles barred from operating between JLN Stadium Red Light and B.P. Marg during that time.

Following his Delhi performance, Akon will continue his India tour with concerts in Bengaluru on November 14 and Mumbai on November 16.

