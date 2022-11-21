American Music Awards 2022: Taylor Swift Won Artist Of The Year. List Of Winners

Taylor Swift with her six trophies. (Pic Credit: AFP)

American Music Awards 2022 was held in Los Angeles on Sunday (November 20), and for Taylor Swift, it was a big day as she won six awards, including Artist Of The Year. The other titles include Pop Artist of the Year, Favorite Pop Album, Favorite Female Pop Artist, Country Album of the Year, Favorite Music Video and Favorite Female Country Artist. Singer Harry Styles also won two awards, including Favourite Pop Male Artist and Favourite Pop Song. BTS created history at an award show by winning the Favourite Pop Duo or Group award for the fourth time in a row. The group was competing against Imagine Dragons, Coldplay, Maneskin and OneRepublic. Also, they won the Favourite K-Pop Artist award.

Check out the full winner list below:

Artist of the Year - Taylor Swift

New Artist of the Year - Dove Cameron Gayle

Collaboration of the Year - Elton John & Dua Lipa, Cold Heart - PNAU Remix

Favourite Touring Artist - Cold Play

Favourite Music Video - Taylor Swift, All Too Well (Taylor's Version)

Favourite Male Pop Artist - Harry Styles

Favourite Female Pop Artist - Taylor Swift

Favourite Pop Duo or Group - BTS

Favourite Pop Album - Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor's Version)

Favourite Pop Song - Harry Styles, As It Was

Favourite Male Country Artist - Morgan Wallen

Favourite Female Country Artist - Taylor Swift

Favourite Country Duo or Group - Dan + Shay

Favourite Country Album - Taylor Swift: Red (Taylor's Version)

Favourite Country Song - Morgan Wallen, Wasted on You

Favourite Male Hip-Hop Artist - Kendrick Lamar

Favourite Female Hip-Hop Artist - Nicki Minaj

Favourite Hip-Hop Album - Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Favourite Hip-Hop Song - Future ft. Drake & Tems, Wait for U

Favourite Male R&B Artist - Chris Brown

Favourite Female R&B Artist - Beyonce

Favourite R&B Album - Beyonce, Renaissance

Favourite R&B Song - Wizkid ft. Tems, Essence

Favourite Male Latin Artist - Bad Bunny

Favourite Latin Female Artist - Anitta

Favourite Latin or Group - Yahritza Y Su Esencia

Favourite Latin Album - Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti

Favourite Latin Song - Sebastian Yatra, Dos Oruguitas

Favourite Rock Artist - Machine Gun Kelly

Favourite Rock Song - Maneskin, Beggin

Favourite Rock Album - Ghost, Impera

Favourite Inspirational Artist - For King & Country

Favourite Gospel Artist - Tamela Mann

Favourite Dance/Electronic Artist - Marshmello

Favourite Soundtrack - Elvis

Favourite Afrobeats Artist - Wizkid

Favourite K-Pop Artist - BTS