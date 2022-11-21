American Music Awards 2022: Taylor Swift Won Artist Of The Year. List Of Winners

American Music Awards 2022 was held in Los Angeles on Sunday (November 20), and for Taylor Swift, it was a big day as she won six awards, including Artist Of The Year. The other titles include Pop Artist of the Year, Favorite Pop Album, Favorite Female Pop Artist, Country Album of the Year, Favorite Music Video and Favorite Female Country Artist. Singer Harry Styles also won two awards, including Favourite Pop Male Artist and Favourite Pop Song. BTS created history at an award show by winning the Favourite Pop Duo or Group award for the fourth time in a row. The group was competing against Imagine Dragons, Coldplay, Maneskin and OneRepublic. Also, they won the Favourite K-Pop Artist award.
Check out the full winner list below:
Artist of the Year - Taylor Swift
New Artist of the Year - Dove Cameron Gayle
Collaboration of the Year - Elton John & Dua Lipa, Cold Heart - PNAU Remix
Favourite Touring Artist - Cold Play
Favourite Music Video - Taylor Swift, All Too Well (Taylor's Version)
Favourite Male Pop Artist - Harry Styles
Favourite Female Pop Artist - Taylor Swift
Favourite Pop Duo or Group - BTS
Favourite Pop Album - Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor's Version)
Favourite Pop Song - Harry Styles, As It Was
Favourite Male Country Artist - Morgan Wallen
Favourite Female Country Artist - Taylor Swift
Favourite Country Duo or Group - Dan + Shay
Favourite Country Album - Taylor Swift: Red (Taylor's Version)
Favourite Country Song - Morgan Wallen, Wasted on You
Favourite Male Hip-Hop Artist - Kendrick Lamar
Favourite Female Hip-Hop Artist - Nicki Minaj
Favourite Hip-Hop Album - Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
Favourite Hip-Hop Song - Future ft. Drake & Tems, Wait for U
Favourite Male R&B Artist - Chris Brown
Favourite Female R&B Artist - Beyonce
Favourite R&B Album - Beyonce, Renaissance
Favourite R&B Song - Wizkid ft. Tems, Essence
Favourite Male Latin Artist - Bad Bunny
Favourite Latin Female Artist - Anitta
Favourite Latin or Group - Yahritza Y Su Esencia
Favourite Latin Album - Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
Favourite Latin Song - Sebastian Yatra, Dos Oruguitas
Favourite Rock Artist - Machine Gun Kelly
Favourite Rock Song - Maneskin, Beggin
Favourite Rock Album - Ghost, Impera
Favourite Inspirational Artist - For King & Country
Favourite Gospel Artist - Tamela Mann
Favourite Dance/Electronic Artist - Marshmello
Favourite Soundtrack - Elvis
Favourite Afrobeats Artist - Wizkid
Favourite K-Pop Artist - BTS