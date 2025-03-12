Amanda Seyfried Spills The Beans On The Progress Of <i>Mamma Mia 3</i>

Rumours about Mamma Mia 3 being in the works have been floating around for a while.

Back in August 2024, Christine Baranski who played the role of Tanya in the famous franchise revealed that she had met the creator Judy Craymer and discussed the possibility of a third instalment.

Mamma Mia! (2008) received immense love from the audience, as did the sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018).

In a recent chat with Entertainment Tonight, Amanda Seyfried spilled the beans on how the third release is shaping up, getting the excitement of the audience soaring all over again.

Amanda shared, "Oh...yeah, Mamma Mia 3 is happening. It's going to happen in Greece, hopefully before 20...38."

She didn't reveal the date, nor did she reveal whether Mamma Mia 3 has gone into production.

However, she did give a positive update that confirmed that it is most certainly happening, even if all the dates are not locked.

Revealing her schedule for shooting the film, Amanda said, "Summer of 2026, that's just my schedule."

Speaking about how the shoot is going to take up a lot of time from the personal lives of the cast, Amanda shared, "Everybody has to put their lives on hold. I remember I was feeding my 6-day-old baby and they were like 'Mamma Mia, it's happening! August. Gotta be in the UK', and I was like (faux crying) 'I just had a baby, I can't do this!' But, it's going to be like that. It's going to have to take a lot of people's schedules aligning and the story being right."

While more news is awaited on the third instalment, the first two parts are available on OTT to stream.

