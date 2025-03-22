Amanda Seyfried On Auditioning With Cynthia Erivo For <i>Wicked</i>: "I Got To Sing With Her And That Was A Moment In Itself"

The 2024 musical fantasy film Wicked, with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, was a massive hit. They played the roles of Elphaba Thropp and Galinda Upland respectively.

The film had as many as 7 BAFTA nominations and 10 Oscar nominations this year, it was one of the biggest Hollywood films of 2024.

Amanda Seyfried recently revealed on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, about auditioning with Cynthia Erivo for Wicked, for the role of Glinda. Recalling what an honour it was, she called it a moment in itself and also spoke about the lessons she had learnt.

Talking about how Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again was also happening, Seyfried hoped that the change in the scheduling would make it possible for her to do both films.

She said, "I knew that movie was happening, Mamma Mia! 2 ended up happening. They were trying to make both movies, and they were just scheduling them."

Amanda added, "I was like, 'Oh, wait, it's gonna get pushed. This might work for me, you know, timing-wise.' I knew Wicked was coming, so I was able to prepare. And I'm telling you, I've never felt that solid in my voice than I did at the auditions. And that's, kind of, what I got out of it."

Speaking about how grateful she is for the opportunity to audition with Cynthia Erivo, Amanda said, "I do, again, think everything happens for a reason. I mean, that's beautiful. We listen to Defying Gravity every day. It's funny though, like, I also got to sing with Cynthia and, like, that was a moment in itself."

She also revealed her prep for Wicked while filming The Dropout at the same time.

Seyfried told Backstage, "Last summer while I was playing Elizabeth (on The Dropout), on the weekends I was auditioning in person to play Glinda in the movie version of Wicked, because I wanted it that much. I bent over backwards while playing the hardest role of my life. But I think it also taught me how far I've come as a singer, which I wanted to prove. Because ever since Les Miz, I was like, I need to be better. I need to do better. So whatever comes next in terms of musicals, I'm finally prepared."

Wicked was released on November 22, 2024. A sequel is also in the works.

