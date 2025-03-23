Amanda Seyfried Says Her 2009 Film <i>Jennifer's Body</i> Was "Perfect": "The Marketing Team Cheapened It"

Amanda Seyfried recently shared that her movie Jennifer's Body is a "perfect" film and blames the marketing team for misrepresenting it.

The 2009 horror-comedy, directed by Karyn Kusama and written by Diablo Cody, starred Amanda alongside Megan Fox. Though it underperformed at the box office, the film has since gained cult status.

"I can't critique this movie. To me, it's perfect. It's got guts. Diablo Cody was outspoken, brilliant, and hilarious. We were expressing a certain angst in a very specific, comedic way within a distinct genre. The special effects were incredible, there were stunts-everything you could want. If there's anything to criticize, it's the marketing," Amanda told GQ magazine.

The film follows Fox's character, a high school girl possessed by a demon, who preys on male classmates to sustain herself. Amanda played her best friend, Anita "Needy" Lesnicki, who must find a way to stop her.

The Mean Girls and Les Miserables star shared her fondness for the role and her interest in a sequel.

"The marketing team cheapened it, making it seem like just a gory romp. I think they ruined it. Karyn and Diablo were an amazing team. I loved playing Needy- it was my first time embracing a nerdy character, glasses and all. Megan got to transform into a demon- it was awesome. We had so much fun, and I'd love to celebrate it with a sequel," she added.

Up next, Amanda will star in Paul Feig's psychological thriller The Housemaid.