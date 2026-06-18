Amanda Kloots Finds Special Way To Keep Nick Cordero Close Every Day

Amanda Kloots is keeping the memory of her late husband, Nick Cordero, close to her heart in a deeply personal way. Nearly five years after the Broadway actor's death from COVID 19, Kloots has revealed a special piece of jewellery created in his honour.

The television personality recently shared a custom diamond ring that contains a small amount of Cordero's ashes.

In a social media post, Kloots showed a close up look at the ring and explained the meaning behind it. The diamond has a unique appearance that changes colour when it catches the light. The ring was also designed so that the stone remains close to her skin.

While showing the Diamond Ring in an Instagram video, Amanda Kloots wrote, “I used some of my husband's ashes to grow this beautiful diamond so he could be with me every day.”

In the caption, she added, “The way this beautiful stone turns blue when it catches the light feels like pure magic. The stone is set so it always touches my skin, and Nick's initials are engraved on the bottom, a beautiful reminder that he is always with me.”

The diamond was specially created using Nick Cordero's ashes, a process that took more than a year to complete. The finished piece features a 5 carat black diamond cut in an emerald shape. The diamond is placed in a 14 karat rose gold ring designed by Eterneva. To make the ring even more personal, Nick's initials has been engraved under the band.

Since Nick Cordero's passing, Amanda Kloots has spoken openly about how difficult it has been to deal with the loss while raising their son, Elvis, by herself.

Speaking with People, the author told, “There have been some times where he has gotten sad where we're talking about Nick and he says, ‘But Dada died.' And then he'll get very, very sad, which is heartbreaking as a parent, obviously. Because in a way, I haven't had yet to deal too much with Elvis' grief. It's coming and that'll be a whole new layer for me and my grief and helping him get through that and understanding that. So that's coming up for me. I know it's probably not too long away. I'm always trying to incorporate Nick into Elvis's life. Because he left this earth and Elvis was one year old so Elvis does not have memories of his dad."

Amanda Kloots explained that she always tries to help Elvis remember and stay connected to his father, Nick Cordero. She said one of the ways she does this is by encouraging her son to think about his dad before going to sleep. Even though his father is no longer physically with him, he can still feel close to him through his memories and dreams.