'Am Fine And Healthy': Veteran Actress Tabassum, 77, Rubbishes Death Rumour

Veteran actress Tabassum, 77, dismissed rumours about her death on Friday and said that she's "fine and healthy" in an Instagram post. The actress recovered from COVID-19 earlier this month. Sharing a photo of a fake article about her death, Tabassum wrote: "Aapki shubhkamnaon ki wajah se main bilkul theek hoon, tandurust hoon aur apne parivaar ke saath hoon. Ye jo rumour phail rahi hai mere baare mein woh bilkul ghalat hai, aur main yeh dua karti hoon ke aap sab bhi apne ghar mein safe rahein (Because of all your good wishes, I'm fine, healthy and with my family. This rumour about me is absolutely false. I pray that all of you stay safe inside your homes)."

Tabassum had contracted the COVID-19 a couple of weeks ago. She was admitted to a hospital. Her son, actor-filmmaker Hoshang Govil, posted a photo of the actress from the hospital on April 15 and wrote: "With the love and blessings of her fans, Mom Tabassum Govil has tested negative and returned home. She has beaten the Covid-19 virus and returned a warrior... Thank you for your constant support. God is great."

With the love and blessings of her fans, Mom Tabassum Govil @tabassumgovil has tested negative and returned home. She has beaten the Covid-19 virus and returned a warrior... Thank you for your constant support. God is great pic.twitter.com/gjMUlpRIh6 — Hoshang Govil (@GovilHoshang) April 14, 2021

Tabassum is an actress and a TV host. She is known for hosting the first Indian TV talk show Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan, which was reportedly aired from 1972 to 1993. She has featured in films like Sangram, Jogan, Deedar, Dharmputra, Johny Mera Naam, Tere Mere Sapne, Shaadi Ke Baad, and Chameli Ki Shaadi.

She was also seen as a judge on Zee TV's comedy show Hasne Aur Hasaane Ka Tonic - Ladies Special.