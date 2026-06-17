<i>Alpha</i> Trailer: Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Set Out To Burn 'Lanka', Hrithik Roshan Joins The War

While the brief Alpha teaser left the internet divided, the trailer unveiled a short while ago makes up for it. The story of Alia Bhatt's transformation from "Sita" to Alpha, raised by Fateh (Bobby Deol), is unmasked in the trailer. Trained from childhood to become a deadly assassin, the trailer lays the groundwork for what led her to turn against her own father. Sharvari shifts from foe to friend, and Hrithik Roshan is a welcome surprise at the end.

The Trailer

The trailer begins with a baby behind a glass shield as Fateh (Bobby Deol) names her Sita. Quick, stylish visuals then show how he trains her to become a formidable assassin, ruthlessly slashing people or "targets" on a quick command.

The legacy of the Ramayana is flipped. Alia Bhatt's voiceover explains that once a demon (Fateh) abducted a princess (Sita), but this time there is no Ram coming to rescue her from Lanka. She will burn it to the ground herself.

The trailer is heavy on action-packed sequences, and we finally see Sharvari arriving. In brief shots of her hand-to-hand combat with Alia Bhatt, she leaves the audience impressed. Anil Kapoor appears to guide the two agents. Fateh comes with a sense of vengeance, a former spy who revolts against the nation.

All we see are Hrithik Roshan's green eyes at the end of the trailer, and he is here to help Alia and Sharvari on their mission. He appears in a cameo as Major Kabir Dhaliwal from War and War 2.

About Alpha

Alpha was first scheduled to release on December 25 last year. Then the film was slated for April this year. Finally, it is arriving in theatres on July 3.

Closer to the original release date, a YRF spokesperson said in November that the film was delayed due to VFX work.

“Alpha is an extremely special film for us and we want to present it in its most cinematic form. We have realised that the VFX will take a little longer than initially assumed. We want to leave no stone unturned to make Alpha a theatrical experience for everyone to cherish. Thus, we will now release the film on April 17, 2026,” the banner's spokesperson said.

Headlined by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, Alpha will be the seventh film in the spy franchise after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Tiger 3, War, War 2, and Pathaan. The film has been directed by Shiv Rawail of The Railway Men fame.

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