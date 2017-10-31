All You Need To Know About Vikrant Massey's New Web Series "Rise is a fun web series," said

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Vikrant Massey in a still from Rise (courtesy YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights "Rise is a fun web series," said Vikrant "One that tackles the practical realities of our lives," he added Rise released earlier this month Rise a feel-good tale about an average professional who makes the best of trying times - says it will be very relatable for the audience. The four-part web series by Ultra Shorts, features Vikrant as Shrey, an IT professional who is unexpectedly laid off his job, but who exploits this fall to bounce back stronger and live up to his dreams as he embarks on an epic road trip through Mumbai and Kolkata, as also Sikkim.



"Rise is a fun web series, but one that tackles the practical realities of our lives. It is a story that most of us experience in some or the other form and that is what got me excited about the story. Hopefully, the audiences enjoy watching it as much as we did making it," Vikrant told IANS.







The actor has earlier featured in TV series like Dharam Veer and Balika Vadhu, and in Bollywood movies like Lootera, Dil Dhadakne Do and Lipstick Under My Burkha. He also played a pivotal role in A Death in the Gunj.



Produced by Twilight Entertainment Pvt Ltd, Rise is directed by Sumit Saxena from a script and story by Sandeep Balan.





