After <i>All We Imagine As Light</i>'s Success, Payal Kapadia On Making A Commercial Film

Filmmaker Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light has been soaring to new heights. The New York Film Critics Circle (NYFCC) recently honoured the movie with the Best International Film award. But is Payal willing to work on a commercial project next? The answer is a resounding yes.

Payal Kapadia has expressed her “desire” to make films that resonate with a wider audience. In a conversation with NDTV's Marya Shakil, she said, “I would love to make movies that are seen by more and more people. So, that is always my desire and if that means it is more commercial, so be it.”

Payal Kapadia also opened up on the audience's overwhelming response to All We Imagine As Light. She said, “Actually, I have to say it was quite surprising… Many people worked on this film, for many it was their first movie, their first feature film. So it was special for so many of us. We are just really happy that people everywhere are taking to it and it is getting this amazing response. It is really much more than what we thought it would be.”

All We Imagine As Light serves a table full of emotions: love, longing and loneliness. The story centres around three women Prabha, Anu and Parvati navigating their lives in the bustling city of Mumbai. The film features Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha and Laapataa Ladies fame Chhaya Kadam. All We Imagine As Light is produced by Another Birth, Chalk & Cheese Petit Chaos.

Did you know All We Imagine As Light is the first film to win the coveted Grand Prix trophy at the Cannes Film Festival last year?

The achievements do not end here. The movie took home the Best International Film at the Gotham Awards. All We Imagine As Light also booked the top spot in Sight and Sound magazine's annual list of the 50 best movies of 2024.

Wait, there's more. Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light also bagged a nomination in the Best Foreign Language Film category at the upcoming Critics Choice Awards.