'All Hearts' For Deepika Padukone And Ranbir Kapoor's New Ad, Says The Internet

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor in a still from the commercial (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights The advertisement features Deepika and Ranbir as friends Deepika looks lovely in a yellow flared dress Deepika and Ranbir broke-up in 2009

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor are burning up the trends list with a commercial they have shot for Asian Paints. The advertisement was released on Wednesday by the brand on their official Instagram account and the Internet just loved it and so did we. It features Deepika and Ranbir as friends and their rapport is on point. "All hearts" and "so cute" are some of the comments on the post, which has also been shared by widely on the Internet. Deepika looks lovely in a yellow flared dress, which has accessorised with a leather belt while Ranbir is dapper in a blue T-shirt and denims. Take a look at the commercial here.

Deepika too shared these BTS photos.

Deepika and Ranbir broke-up in 2009. They reportedly started dating while shooting for 2008's Bachna Ae Haseeno, their first film together. After their break-up, they signed up for Ayan Mukerji's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) and two years later, they were seen Tamasha, directed by Imtiaz Ali.

Last year, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor also added stardust to Mijwan fashion show as showstoppers.

Recently, Deepika, who is married to Ranveer Singh, spoke about Ranbir twice on two different shows. On Koffee With Karan 6, Deepika told the show's host Karan Johar that there's "no awkwardness between her and Ranbir" and on Famously Filmfare, when the actress was asked if she's spoken to the Sanju star about missing her wedding reception, she said, "We've not spoken. I mean, we spoke before the reception but we have not spoken after. But, that's him. I'm not surprised at all," Pinkvilla reported.

Ranbir Kapoor is currently rumoured to be dating Alia Bhatt, his Brahmastra co-star.