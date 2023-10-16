All About Kuch Kuch Hota Hai's Ms. Briganza And Mr Malhotra's Deleted Scene

Image was shared on X. (Courtesy: InsightRover)

Remember the characters Ms. Briganza and Mr Malhotra from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, who were behind some of the iconic comic scenes of the film ? What if we now say that the two had shot for an entensive scene beyond what was shown in the film? As the 90s film celebrated its 25th anniversary on Monday, Archana Puran Singh, who played Ms. Briganza, in an exclusive chat with Hindustan Times, revealed that Mr. Malhotra and Ms. Briganza had extensive scenes which had to be deleted due to the film's length. Talking about what the scene entailed, Archana Puran Singh told Hindustan Times, "In one of the deleted scenes, Karan said that years later, Ms. Briganza and Malhotra would also get off the train with greyed hair, and the background score would say 'Waqt ne kia kya hasi sitam.' Unfortunately, that scene had to be deleted, but I have no regrets, I love each and every part that remained."

Reminiscing the shoot days, Archana Puran Singh continued, "Karan used to regale us with very cheesy couplets like, 'Aakash mai udd rahe hain kabootar, flutter flutter, flutter flutter.' We were in Mauritius, where we shot a major part of the movie, and we used to play dumb charades and have many get-togethers in the evenings."

On bagging this role in the film, the actor said, "When Karan narrated the film to me, I cried and laughed while listening to the script. Miss Briganza's skirt length, buttons on the blazer, and hair, every detailed decision was taken carefully. I was doing my own makeup for the film as I wasn't given that budget."

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was released on October 16, 1998. The film marked Karan Johar's directorial debut. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Kajol, the movie featured Archana Puran Singh, Anupam Kher, and Johny Lever in prominent roles. Salman Khan was seen in a special appearance.