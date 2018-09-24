Alia Bhatt Spends Time With Karan Johar's Twins Yash And Roohi. See Pics

Alia Bhatt with Roohi Johar (Courtesy karanjohar)

Filmmaker Karan Johar might not be in Mumbai with his twins Yash and Roohi but that is not stopping him from sharing adorable pictures of his kids on social media. In his absence, Yash and Roohi are enjoying the company of Alia Bhatt, who apparently visited them recently. Karan shared a couple of photos with his Instafam, which features his twin babies Yash, Roohi and Alia Bhatt. In one of the photos shared by the filmmaker, Roohi can be seen cradled in Alia's arms while another photo only features his son Yash striking a pose. The photos have been liked by Sonam Kapoor and Karan's close friend Gauri Khan also left her precious comments on the photos. The comments section is flooded with words like: "So cute and sweet," "Aww so cute baby," and "Adorable".

Take a look at the photos shared by Karan Johar here.

My girls!!!! A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Sep 24, 2018 at 6:34am PDT

Posing like papa! Learning early! A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Sep 24, 2018 at 6:37am PDT

Alia Bhatt is alike 'big sister' to the Johar siblings. She dropped by Karan's residence to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with Yash. Karan Johar had also shared glimpse of what went down during the festivities. "Big sister love! Alia Bhatt and Yash. Happy Raksha Bandhan," Karan captioned the photo.

Karan Johar welcomed twins Roohi and Yash via surrogacy in February last year. Alia Bhatt was one of the first ones to have congratulated his mentor when he made the big announcement on social media. Alia was also one of the first ones to visit the twins when Karan brought them home.

Yash and Roohi make frequent appearances on Alia Bhatt Instagram posts. Remember Alia Bhatt's birthday post for the twins? Or the click from Karan Johar's Diwali party last year?

la familles A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on Oct 19, 2017 at 6:04am PDT

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is in Paris at the juncture for Paris Fashion Week. Over the weekend, Karan Johar attended the engagement of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal, which took place in the picturesque landscapes of Lake Como in northern Italy. We chanced up on a photo of the filmmaker-producer with Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao from the engagement bash. The photo had been shared by several fan clubs.

On the work front, Karan Johar celebrity talk show Koffee With Karan season 6 will go on air from October 21. Karan is also producing Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra , which features Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.