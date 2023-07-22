Alia Bhatt Hilariously Sums Up How Her Fashion Show 'Kaahani Ended'

Image Instagrammed by Alia Bhatt. (Courtesy:Alia Bhatt)

Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt has been busy. The actress, who is awaiting the release of her next film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, is also a new mom, in addition to being one of the most popular and sought-after stars in the country. A few days ago, Alia Bhatt walked the ramp with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-star Ranveer Singh for designer Manish Malhotra, who also created the ensembles for the lead cast in the film. Dressed in a gorgeous lehenga, Alia Bhatt looked absolutely ethereal alongside a dapper Ranveer Singh, pictures shared by the actress show. Alia Bhatt posted a carousel of images from the event with Ranveer and even treated us to a behind-the-scenes video of them prepping for the show. However, it is the last image that has won us over, showing Alia Bhatt cuddled in bed after a long day. Did someone say “relatable”?

In the video shared by Alia Bhatt, the actress also confesses just how tired she is. At the end of the show, she addresses the guests and says, “Thank you for being here. I'm really not prepared. I thought my job was done after we clapped 17 times. After Ranveer's words like 'emphatic', I don't think I can really match that. I'm grateful to be here and very grateful to see you all here. Now, let's go home and sleep, it's late."

In the caption, Alia Bhatt wrote, “Rocky aur Rani ki kal shaam ki kahaani. Swipe to see how the kahaani ended. #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani in cinemas on July 28.”

The fashion show headlined by Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh was a star-studded affair with the guest list including the likes of Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Kajol, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Nora Fatehi, among others. Check out more images from the show here.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is the second collaboration between Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt after the hugely successful Gully Boy.

The film is special also because it marks the return of Karan Johar as a director, after seven years. The film also features Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, Tota Roy Choudhury, Namit Das, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog, and Anjali Anand.