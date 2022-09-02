Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra Made On A Budget Of Rs 400 Crore: Report

A still from Kesariya song video. (courtesy: SonyMusicIndia)

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's much-awaited film Brahmastra is all set to hit theaters on September 9. The film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, was in talks for the last eight years. Now, just days before its release, a Bollywood Hungama report has stated that the film has been made with a whopping budget of over Rs 400 crore. According to a source close to Bollywood Hungama, the film's expenses, excluding print and publicity are Rs 410 crore. "It's the costliest Bollywood film to date and the expenditure will be visible on each and every frame of the film. The idea was to create a big screen spectacle like never before and Ayan and his team have managed to come up with visuals that will blow away the mind of the audience. The trailer is just a tease, as visuals of the film are at another level," revealed a source close to Bollywood Hungama. The source added, "While there is an element of nervousness in the stakeholders, they are also silently confident about the project."

Ayan Mukerji's dream project Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in important roles.

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan is also a part of the film. However, the makers haven't confirmed his association with Brahmastra. On Thursday, Karan Johar shared a video on Instagram, unveiling "the extraordinary power of Vanarastra." Many speculated it to be Shah Rukh Khan's character.

Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra will have a three-part release. Its first part, Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva was announced in July 2014 and delayed by several years. The film has been shot in several locations including London, New York, and Varanasi. This film will mark the first collaboration between the parents-to-be Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.