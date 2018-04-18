Alia Bhatt On Kathua Rape Case: 'I Hope Justice Is Served'

Actress Alia Bhatt said that she felt "angry and upset" after reading about the rape of the 8-year-old girl in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir, reports news agency IANS. Alia hoped that 'justice is served.' Speaking at the launch of a song from her upcoming film Raazi, Alia said: "It is a very disgraceful, shameful and terrible incident that has happened. As a girl, as a woman, as an individual, as a resident of this country, I feel very bad and hurt that something like this has happened," reports IANS. Alia Bhatt's Raazi is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat and significant portions of the film were being shot in Kashmir.
"I was reading about the case for many days, but I stopped reading updates since the past two days because I think the more I read it, it makes me more upset, angry and hurt. I hope from my heart that justice is served. We should really go out there and condemn this because this cannot be done to us again and again," Alia added.
At the event, Alia Bhatt was accompanied by Meghna Gulzar, the director Raazi, and co-actors Vicky Kaushal and Jaideep Ahlawat. The team launched the song Ae Watan, which has been composed by Shankar Ehsaan and Loy and sung by Arijit Singh.
