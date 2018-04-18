Alia Bhatt On Kathua Rape Case: 'I Hope Justice Is Served' Alia Bhatt said: "I feel very bad and hurt that something like this has happened"

Alia Bhatt at an event for Raazi. New Delhi: Highlights "It is a very disgraceful and terrible incident," says Alia Bhatt Alia stopped reading about it because it would make her angrier We should really go out there and condemn this: Alia Bhatt Raazi, Alia said: "It is a very disgraceful, shameful and terrible incident that has happened. As a girl, as a woman, as an individual, as a resident of this country, I feel very bad and hurt that something like this has happened," reports IANS. Alia Bhatt's Raazi is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat and significant portions of the film were being shot in Kashmir.



"I was reading about the case for many days, but I stopped reading updates since the past two days because I think the more I read it, it makes me more upset, angry and hurt. I hope from my heart that justice is served. We should really go out there and condemn this because this cannot be done to us again and again," Alia added.







At the event, Alia Bhatt was accompanied by Meghna Gulzar, the director Raazi, and co-actors Vicky Kaushal and Jaideep Ahlawat. The team







In Raazi, Alia plays the role of an Indian spy married to a Pakistani army officer. Alia's character is inspired by the story of a real spy, who reportedly played a pivotal role in saving INS Viraat during the India-Pakistan War of 1971.



(With inputs from IANS)



