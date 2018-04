Alia Bhatt On Kathua Rape Case: 'I Hope Justice Is Served'

Highlights "It is a very disgraceful and terrible incident," says Alia Bhatt Alia stopped reading about it because it would make her angrier We should really go out there and condemn this: Alia Bhatt

Actress Alia Bhatt said that she felt "angry and upset" after reading about the rape of the 8-year-old girl in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir, reports news agency IANS. Alia hoped that 'justice is served.' Speaking at the launch of a song from her upcoming film, Alia said: "It is a very disgraceful, shameful and terrible incident that has happened. As a girl, as a woman, as an individual, as a resident of this country, I feel very bad and hurt that something like this has happened," reports IANS. Alia Bhatt'sis an adaptation of Harinder Sikka's noveland significant portions of the film were being shot in Kashmir."I was reading about the case for many days, but I stopped reading updates since the past two days because I think the more I read it, it makes me more upset, angry and hurt. I hope from my heart that justice is served. We should really go out there and condemn this because this cannot be done to us again and again," Alia added.At the event, Alia Bhatt was accompanied by Meghna Gulzar, the director, and co-actors Vicky Kaushal and Jaideep Ahlawat. The team launched the song Ae Watan , which has been composed by Shankar Ehsaan and Loy and sung by Arijit Singh. In, Alia plays the role of an Indian spy married to a Pakistani army officer. Alia's character is inspired by the story of a real spy, who reportedly played a pivotal role in saving INS Viraat during the India-Pakistan War of 1971.(With inputs from IANS)