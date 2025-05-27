Alia Bhatt Expresses Admiration For Malayalam Actor Fahadh Faasil's Work: "He Is A Fantastic Actor"

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Alia Bhatt made a notable debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. She served as the global brand ambassador for L'Oréal Paris at the event. Alia showcased a reimagined saree by Gucci, which was her standout look.

Alia Bhatt has made all the right noise with her big Cannes debut this year. Gracing the Film Festival taking place at the French Riviera, Alia Bhatt owned each of her looks as she walked the red carpet as the global brand ambassador for L'oreal Paris. Her finale look stole the show as she opted for a reimagined version of a saree by Gucci, Alia is a global brand ambassador of the Italian luxury brand.

In a conversation with Brut India at the Film Festival, Alia expressed her admiration for Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil, and that she believes he is a fantastic actor.

Alia said, "Fahadh Faasil is someone I really admire; his work [ as well]. He is such a fantastic actor. I think Aavesham was one of my favourite films and he was just unreal. I would love to collaborate with him someday."

Speaking of another incredible Malayalam talent Roshan Matthew, who she had worked with in her 2022 film Darlings, Alia said, "I had the good fortune of working with Roshan Matthew on Darlings, who is such a wonderful actor and has done a lot of Malayalam content. He is now also making waves in Hindi."

Furthermore, Alia spoke about how the global pandemic taught her that the various regional film industries are actually just one whole unit.

The Jigra actress elaborated, "The one thing that pandemic taught me is that we're actually one unit, and with now content sitting in one platform - the global platform that everyone gets to view - is a huge exposure. You can watch any kind of content."

On the work front, Alia is currently busy filming for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War where she will be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.